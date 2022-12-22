Zach Wilson To Start For Jets vs Jaguars In Crucial Clash For Playoffs

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is set to be given another chance on Thursday when his side faces the Jaguars, in what is set to be a huge clash in terms of both teams playoff hopes.

Wilson has struggled in New York so far this season and was benched for backup Mike White during week 11’s win against the Bears. The QB made his return to action in week 14 however, after White was unlucky enough to suffer a rib injury against the Bills, paving the way for Wilson to make his return in a 20-17 loss against Detroit on Sunday.

The 23-year old enjoyed a mixed performance against Detroit, as he threw for 317 yards and completed 18 of 35 passes as well as managing two touchdowns during the loss. However the quarterback also threw a costly interception in the third quarter and missed several fairly easy completions throughout the game in a disappointing loss.

The Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed earlier in the week that White would not feature again this weekend and discussed the high pressure on Wilson’s shoulders:

“The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we’re in just doesn’t want to give people time.

“So, we look at him and he’s just nit-picked with a fine-tooth comb.”

After he was asked if he felt he let his defence down at all following a loss to the Patriots in week 11, Wilson came under heavy criticism for replying with just one word- “no”.

In another interview – this time ahead the Jaguars game on Thursday – Wilson expressed his excitement at getting back onto the field saying that he has always had confidence in himself, even when nobody else does.

"I've always believed in myself since day one. Regardless if anyone else does or not, I've always believed in myself. At the end of the day I have a great support system and I think the guys around me believe in me as well" -Zach Wilson on working on his confidence pic.twitter.com/7G1usuoJDw — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 20, 2022

The Jets take on the Jaguars this Thursday, in what could prove to be a vital match in the race for the playoffs and with Wilson looking for his redemption the game is set up to be an enticing encounter.

