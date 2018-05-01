NHL

Tom Wilson Runs over Zach Aston-Reese, Suspendable Hit? (Video)

He’s at it again. Apparently, he didn’t learn his lesson.

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is one of the dirtiest players to play in the NHL. Wilson has no respect for his on-ice opponents. Every shift, Wilson is on the ice trying to take another opposing player out. Yes, hockey is a contact sport, but Wilson is what’s wrong with the NHL.

After his latest on-ice shenanigans, he’s begging the NHL’s Department of Player Safety to suspend him. I hope they finally make it hurt.

A game after pounding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head, Wilson was back at it. This time, it’s a high, dirty hit against Pittsburgh Penguins against forward Zach Aston-Reese. Even more frustrating, after the hit, Wilson is seen laughing and smirking.

I think this is a violation of the NHL’s Rule 48. Do you think that Wilson deserves a suspension, and if so, how long?

As I mentioned two days ago. Wilson is a repeat offender and has been suspended twice by the NHL and also fined for his on-ice behavior.

Oct 12, 2017 Missed 4 games (suspended by NHL).
Oct 03, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 4 games.
Oct 03, 2017 Fined $97,560 by the NHL.
Sep 23, 2017 Suspended by the NHL for 2 preseason games.
Apr 29, 2016 Fined $2,403 by the NHL.
Mar 27, 2015 Fined $2,000 by the NHL.

Finally, Capitals fans, what do you think? Do you defend this behavior?

