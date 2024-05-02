NHL News and Rumors

Oilers eliminate Kings in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jeremy Freeborn
The Edmonton Oilers are the fifth team in the National Hockey League to reach the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Wednesday, the Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3, and won the best out of seven series four games to one.

Who contributed for the Oilers in game five?

Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany, scored twice in the final game of the series. He first tied the game at two with a power-play marker at 7:44 of the second period, and then put the Oilers up 3-2, just less than five minutes later at 12:21 of the middle frame. Oilers captain Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario, and defenseman Evan Bouchard of Oakville, Ontario picked up the assists on the two Draisaitl goals.

Draisaitl’s game-tying goal needed a video review to determine if the puck crossed the line. Kings goaltender Dave Rittich caught the puck, but it was determined that his glove was completely over the goal line when he made the save.

Bouchard led the Oilers in scoring on Wednesday as he had three assists for three points. McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby, British Columbia also had a multi-point game as they had two assists each. The other two Oilers goal scorers were Evander Kane of Burnaby, British Columbia, and Zach Hyman of Toronto, Ontario.

Who led the Oilers in points in the series?

The Oilers were led by McDavid, who had one goal and 11 assists for 12 points in five games. The 12 points McDavid had in the series leads all NHL players in the playoffs to date. Five of the assists came in game one, a 7-4 Oilers win over the Kings.

Who is next up for Edmonton?

The Oilers play the winner of the series between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. The Canucks lead the series three games to two.

 

NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

