Stars trade Radek Faksa to the Blues

Jeremy Freeborn
The Dallas Stars have traded centre Radek Faksa of Vitkov, Czech Republic to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday according to Colton Davies of dailyfaceoff.com. Faksa joins the Blues after nine seasons with the Stars. It is interesting that Faksa was traded within the Central Division. In return, the Stars are receiving future considerations.

Faksa’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

In 74 games, Faksa had seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He had 20 penalty minutes, four shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 71 shots on goal, 283 faceoff wins, 42 blocked shots, 97 hits, 29 takeaways, and 19 giveaways.

Faksa’s two game-winning goals

Faksa scored his first game-winning goal of the season on March 8 in a 6-2 Stars win over the Anaheim Ducks. Faksa scored from Sam Steel of Ardrossan, Alberta and the recently retired Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin with one minute and four seconds left in the first period. At the time, the Stars took a 3-0 lead.

Faksa’s second game-winning goal came on April 3 in a 5-0 Stars shutout win over the Edmonton Oilers, the franchise that eliminated the Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final. Faksa once again scored from Steel. This time the goal came at 2:08 of the first period, and put the Stars up 1-0 at the time. Craig Smith of Madison, Wisconsin, who has since joined the Chicago Blackhawks in National Hockey League free agency, has since picked up the other assist.

Who else have the Blues acquired?

The Blues have acquired brothers Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Mathieu Joseph of Laval, Quebec. Pierre-Olivier Joseph comes to the Blues via free agency, as St. Louis came to terms with him on a one-year deal worth $950,000 on Wednesday. So far this season, he has had two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators traded right winger Mathieu Joseph of Laval, Quebec to the St. Louis Blues with a third round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft for future considerations. Joseph had 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points in 72 games with the Senators in 2023-24.

 

Topics  
Blues Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
