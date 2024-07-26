Four-time NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski retires at age 40

Four-time National Hockey League All-Star Joe Pavelski of Plover, Wisconsin has announced his retirement at the age of 40 according to Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now on Tuesday. Pavelski, a centre, played 18 seasons in the NHL. He was with the San Jose Sharks from 2006 to 2019, and the Dallas Stars from 2019 to 2024.

NHL Regular Season Career Statistics

Pavelski had 476 goals and 592 assists for 1068 points in 1332 games. He was a +201 with 458 penalty minutes, 383 power-play points, 18 shorthanded points, 75 game-winning goals, six regular season hat tricks and 3706 shots on goal. During the 2015-16 season, Pavelski led the NHL with 11 game-winning goals.

NHL Career Playoff Statistics

Pavelski had 74 goals and 69 assists for 143 points in 201 Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He was a -1 with 84 penalty minutes, 30 power play goals, 18 game-winning goals, and 548 shots on goal. Pavelski also had four Stanley Cup playoff overtime winners, and two postseason hat tricks. He scored thrice in game four of the 2020 Western Conference quarterfinals, a 5-4 Stars win over the Calgary Flames on August 16, 2020, and another time in a Stars playoff loss to the Seattle Kraken, where he scored four times.

Leader in several single playoff season statistical categories

On several occasions, Pavelski led the NHL in a single postseason statistical category. He had a NHL playoff high 14 goals with the Sharks in 2016. That year he led all players in the playoffs with nine even strength postseason goals, five power-play goals, and four game-winning goals. Pavelski also led all players in the playoffs in power-play goals (five) in 2010, even strength postseason goals (10) in 2020, and game-winning goals (four) and playoff shooting percentage (32.1%) in 2023.

Four-time All-Star

Pavelski was an All-Star three times with the Sharks and once with the Stars. He was honoured in 2016, 2017, and 2019 while playing for San Jose, and in 2022 while playing for Dallas. He had a career high 81 points while with the Stars in 2022.