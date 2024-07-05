NHL News and Rumors

NHL forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Jack Roslovic switch teams in free agency

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_18016827_168396541_lowres-2

There was an intriguing transaction in National Hockey League free agency on Wednesday as the Detroit Red Wings signed right winger Vladimir Tarasenko of Yaroslavl, Russia to a two-year deal worth $9.5 million. Then on Independence Day in the United States, the Carolina Hurricanes signed center Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio to a one-year deal worth $2.8 million.

Tarasenko is joining his fifth NHL franchise. He has previously played 11 seasons with the St. Louis Blues from 2012 to 2023, one season with the New York Rangers in 2023, one season with the Ottawa Senators from 2023 to 2024, and one season with the Florida Panthers in 2024. While with the Blues, Tarasenko won the 2019 Stanley Cup. While with the Panthers, Tarasenko won the 2024 Stanley Cup. Tarasenko also represented the Blues at three straight NHL All-Star Games from 2015 to 2017 and again in 2023.

When the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup, Tarasenko had a huge impact to the Blues’s success. In 26 games, he had 11 goals and six assists for 17 points and led all players in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 90 shots on goal. When the Panthers won the Stanley Cup, Tarasenko had nine points.

Roslovic is joining his fourth NHL franchise. He has previously played four seasons with the Winnipeg Jets from 2016 to 2020, four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2021 to 2024, and one season with the New York Rangers in 2024.

Vladimir Tarasenko in 2023-24

Tarasenko had 23 goals and 32 assists for 55 points in 76 games with the Senators and Panthers. He was a +13 with 12 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, five game-winning goals, 155 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 39 blocked shots, 85 hits, 18 takeaways and 27 giveaways.

Jack Roslovic in 2023-24

Roslovic had nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points in 59 games with the Blue Jackets and Rangers in 2023-24. He was a -10 with 16 penalty minutes, one shorthanded point, four power-play points, three game-winning goals, 117 shots on goal, 54 faceoff wins, 24 blocked shots, 28 hits, 22 takeaways, and 17 giveaways.

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors
