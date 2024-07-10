Washington Capitals name Chris Patrick general manager

The Washington Capitals have named Chris Patrick of Leesburg, Virginia as their new general manager according to the Canadian Press on Monday. Patrick is actually being promoted within the Capitals organization.

Job titles within the Capitals franchise

Patrick has been with the Capitals since the 2009-10 season. He was a professional scout for the first seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. In Patrick’s final season of professional scout in 2015-16, Patrick was also the Capitals Director of Hockey Operations and the Capitals Director of Minor League Operations. Then from 2016 to 2021, Patrick was the Capitals’ Director of Player Personnel. It was during this time period that the Capitals won the Stanley Cup. It 2018, the Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games. Then from 2021 to 2024, Patrick was the Capitals assistant general manager.

Brian MacLellan remains with the Capitals

Brian MacLellan of Guelph, Ontario remains with the Capitals organization. He has been the Capitals general manager and senior vice president of hockey operations since 2014, and he will now be director of hockey operations.

Great Grandson of a Hockey Legend

Chris Patrick is part of a significant family in National Hockey League history. His great grandfather was hockey legend Lester Patrick of Drummondville, Quebec. Lester Patrick is a Hockey Hall of Famer who won the Stanley Cup with the Victoria Cougars in 1925, the New York Rangers in 1928, and again with the Rangers in 1933 as a coach. As a player, Lester Patrick was the oldest player to participate in the Stanley Cup Finals at the age of 44 years and 99 days. He came into play goaltender as the Rangers starting goaltender Lorne Chabot had an eye injury. Then in 1947, Lester Patrick was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 1966, the Lester Patrick Trophy was first awarded. Even though Lester Patrick was born in Canada, the award was presented to the person who has outstanding service to hockey in the United States.