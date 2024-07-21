Canucks sign right winger Daniel Sprong

The Vancouver Canucks signed right winger Daniel Sprong of Amsterdam, Netherlands to a one-year contract worth $975,000 according to Hunter Crowther of Daily Faceoff. The Canucks are the sixth National Hockey League team he has played for in the past. Sprong previously played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2015-16, 2017-18, and 2018-19, two seasons with the Anaheim Ducks from 2018 to 2020, two seasons with the Washington Capitals from 2020 to 2022, two seasons with the Seattle Kraken from 2022 to 2023, and this past season with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023 to 2024.

2023-24 NHL Statistics

Sprong had 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 76 games. He was a -5 with 22 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 160 shots on goal, eight faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 32 hits, 16 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

Game-winning goal in 2023-24

Sprong’s game-winning goal came on January 21, 2024 in a 2-1 Red Wings win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Sprong scored the game-winning goal at 8:58 of the second period from left winger J.T. Compher of Northbrook, Illinois to break a 1-1 deadlock. This was Sprong’s 11th National Hockey League game-winning goal.

Name not on the Stanley Cup

Despite playing with the Penguins during the 2015-16 season, the year Pittsburgh beat the San Jose Sharks in six games to win the Stanley Cup, Sprong did not play enough to get his name on the Stanley Cup. Sprong only played 18 games in the regular season, and did not play a postseason game. In order for a player to get his name on the Stanley Cup, he needs to play a minimum of 40 games during the regular season or one game in the Stanley Cup Final.

Third best player all-time from the Netherlands

Sprong has 159 NHL career regular season points (85 goals and 74 assists). He is third all-time in points among Dutch players behind forward Ed Beers, who had 220 points (94 goals and 116 assists) with the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues from 1981 to 1986, and defenseman Ed Kea, who had 175 points (30 goals and 145 assists) with the Atlanta Flames and Blues from 1973 to 1983.