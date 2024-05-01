Matthew Knies scores first NHL playoff overtime winner

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still alive in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs despite inner turmoil which we will get to later. On Tuesday evening at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, the Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in the fifth game of the best out of seven Eastern Conference first round playoff series. The Bruins still lead the series three games to two, but the fact we are even talking about a game six at this point is rather surprising due to what has been going on in the land of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization over the last few days.

Who scored the Game Five Overtime Winner?

The Maple Leafs star on Tuesday was left winger Matthew Knies of Phoenix, Arizona, who not only scored his first career Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner, but his first career Stanley Cup Playoff game winning goal too. He accomplished the feat at 2:26 of the first overtime period from John Tavares of Mississauga, Ontario and Ilya Lybushkin of Moscow, Russia. Tavares drove to the net and delivered a shot at the side of the net. Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman made the initial save, but Knies was there to pick up the rebound.

Knies’s 2024 NHL Playoff Statistics

Knies has two goals for two points in five games, and is a -2 with one game-winning goal, 10 shots on goal, one faceoff win, six blocked shots, 21 hits, two takeaways, and five giveaways. Knies’s other goal came in game three of the series, a 4-2 Boston win.

What is the controversy?

During game four of the series in a Boston win, three Maple Leafs stars were seen arguing among themselves on the bench. They were forwards Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Matthews has since been ill, (some say mysteriously) and did not play the third period in game four or the entire game five. We have since heard according to Chris Johnston of TSN that Nylander was wearing a microphone. However, we have no clue yet the content that was picked up on the mic. Game six is in Toronto on Thursday.