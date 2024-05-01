Hurricanes score two fastest goals in playoff franchise history

For the second time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes scored two goals under 10 seconds. After Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, and Jordan Martinook of Brandon, Manitoba scored nine seconds apart in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the New York Islanders in game two the series last Monday, Jack Drury of New York, New York and Stefan Noesen of Plano, Texas scored twice in eight seconds in a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the Islanders to close out the series on Tuesday night from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The two goals in eight seconds were a Hurricanes playoff record. With the win, the Hurricanes won the best out of seven Eastern Conference first round series four games to one.

In depth look at the two goals

After the Islanders tied the game at three goals apiece late in the second period, the Hurricanes had a dominant third period, as they outscored the Islanders 3-0. Drury scored the game-winning goal for Carolina at 4:36 of the third period from defenseman Brady Skjei of Lakeville, Minnesota and Martin Necas of Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic to put the Hurricanes up 4-3. Then eight seconds later at 4:44 of the third period, a quick Hurricanes shot off the faceoff went off the boards. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov came out to play the puck, but missed it. All of a sudden, Noesen found himself wide open in front of an empty net with the puck. Noesen scored a key insurance goal from Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia and Skjei.

Hurricanes also score on a penalty shot

Another exciting play in the game came at 13:22 of the first period when Kuznetsov scored on a penalty shot. It was the first time that Kuznetsov has ever scored a regulation penalty shot in his career. At the time, it put the Hurricanes up 3-1. The penalty shot occurred because Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov covered his hand with the puck in the crease. Kuznetsov became the second Hurricanes player in franchise history to score a goal on a postseason penalty shot. The first was Martinook in an 8-4 Hurricanes loss to the New Jersey Devils in game three of the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinal. Next up for the Hurricanes are the New York Rangers in round two.