LeBron James congratulates Browns on first win in 635 days

Cleveland sports fans celebrated the Browns’ 21-17 victory over the Jets on Thursday night like the team had won a title.

It was the Browns’ first regular-season win since Dec. 24, 2016, and fans were elated that the 19-game winless streak had finally come to an end. They took to the area outside FirstEnergy Stadium to soak it all in (watch here), which entailed Cleveland sports fans celebrating in the streets for the first time since the Cavs won their first title in franchise history two summers ago.

LeBron James was a big reason the Cavs were able to win that title, and since he was born and raised in Akron, he congratulated the Browns on Thursday’s win after it was in the books.

It’s a shame James wasn’t able to attend the game, but he’s preparing for media day on Friday, when he’ll likely speak to reporters in detail about the move to Los Angeles.