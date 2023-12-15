Joe Flacco Could Potentially Earn $4.05 Million With Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the more improved teams in the AFC this year despite the inconsistencies at the quarterback position. Cleveland is currently the five seed in the AFC and have a win-loss record of 8-5. They recently signed veteran, Joe Flacco, to the practice squad and have liked what they have seen in the past couple of games. Now, they have officially signed him to a one-year deal. He is set to make $75,000 for each of the regular season games and an extra $250,000 if Cleveland wins a Wild Card matchup.

On top of this, Flacco could also earn $500,00 for a divisional round win, $1 million for winning the AFC Championship, and $2 million for a Super Bowl win. All in all, Flacco has done a solid job for a quarterback who was on the couch and it makes sense why the Cleveland Browns signed the former Super Bowl MVP to a short-term deal.

Joe Flacco Could Earn $4.05 Million With Browns

Joe Flacco’s Impact So Far With the Cleveland Browns

Flacco has had an up-and-down career to say the least. However, his Browns tenure is off to a good start. In just two games with the Browns, Flacco has logged five touchdowns to two interceptions, 565 passing yards, a completion percentage of 55.1 percent, a quarterback rating of 83.8, and 282.5 yards gained per game. For a quarterback that did not even have a job during training camp, Flacco has certainly impressed and filled a major need for a Cleveland team that has aspirations to contend not only in the AFC North, but the AFC as a whole.

Cleveland looks as if they are rallying behind him and Flacco has done what has needed to be done within the flow of games. The Browns already boast one of the best defenses in the league and are well coached. The offense itself has it’s fair share of weapons despite the injury woes at the quarterback position, but the team has still found a way to overcome adversity this year. Given Joe Flacco’s experience, he just might be what the doctor ordered for the Cleveland Browns despite his best days being behind him.

Cleveland’s Season

The Browns have proven to be a solid squad all year long. They currently rank first in opponent yards per game at 263, 11th in opponent rushing yards per game at 103.3, first in opponent passing yards per game at 159.7, and are tied for 11th in takeaways per game at 1.5. As for the offense, they currently rank seventh in team rushing yards per game at 131, and 12th in points per game at 22.2. Currently, the Browns are second place in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens.

While they have lost a few games where they were favored, they have also defeated squads many peers did not expect them to beat such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and San Francisco 49ers. All in all, the Browns needed a veteran quarterback to come in and finish the season and they appear to have found one in a former rival, Joe Flacco.