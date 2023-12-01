With injuries to multiple quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns will start veteran Joe Flacco under center on Sunday against the Rams, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Browns QB Joe Flacco to Start on Sunday vs. Rams

Now official: Joe Flacco will start Sunday for the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2023

On Wednesday, the Browns elevated Flacco as their No. 2 quarterback behind injured starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a concussion suffered in Week 12, meaning Flacco will elevated as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

P.J. Walker will serve as Flacco’s backup.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season, Cleveland signed Flacco to their practice squad on November 20. Flacco will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Browns this season.

Dorian Thompson Robinson got CRUSHED but this seems to be a clean hit… 4th and 12 stop wiped away by roughing the passer… wow.pic.twitter.com/3k1blLYK5A — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 26, 2023

Joe Flacco Makes Season Debut On Sunday

Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco is starting for the Browns on Sunday 🙌 🙌 🙌pic.twitter.com/rfq5EzBdLG — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 1, 2023

Sunday’s game marks Flacco’s first start since Week 18 of the 2022 season when he played for the Jets. Flacco completed 18-33 passes for 149 yards in an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Since 2019, Flacco is 3-14 as a starter. One of those wins came against the Browns last season when Flacco and the Jets stunned the Browns with a last-second comeback to win 31-30.

Flacco is best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-2018), highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP.

Now, Flacco will look to regain the magic on Sunday when the Browns (7-4) head to SoFi to take on the Rams (5-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.