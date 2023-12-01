NFL News and Rumors

Browns QB Joe Flacco to Start on Sunday vs. Rams

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

With injuries to multiple quarterbacks, the Cleveland Browns will start veteran Joe Flacco under center on Sunday against the Rams, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

On Wednesday, the Browns elevated Flacco as their No. 2 quarterback behind injured starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a concussion suffered in Week 12, meaning Flacco will elevated as the team’s No. 1 quarterback.

P.J. Walker will serve as Flacco’s backup.

After starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the season, Cleveland signed Flacco to their practice squad on November 20. Flacco will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Browns this season.

Joe Flacco Makes Season Debut On Sunday

Sunday’s game marks Flacco’s first start since Week 18 of the 2022 season when he played for the Jets. Flacco completed 18-33 passes for 149 yards in an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Since 2019, Flacco is 3-14 as a starter. One of those wins came against the Browns last season when Flacco and the Jets stunned the Browns with a last-second comeback to win 31-30.

Flacco is best known for his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2008-2018), highlighted by a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP.

Now, Flacco will look to regain the magic on Sunday when the Browns (7-4) head to SoFi to take on the Rams (5-6) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
