Cleveland Browns Anticipate Joe Flacco and Nick Chubb to Return

The Cleveland Browns were one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season. Despite a plethora of key injuries to some of their best players, the Browns still finished among the upper echelon of the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens. They signed Joe Flacco towards the back half of the regular season. This was due to both of their backup quarterbacks also succumbing to injury. Flacco did a solid job for being signed right off the couch, especially when you take into consideration they were without their star running back, Nick Chubb, who suffered a gruesome knee injury at the start of the year. With this in mind, Browns general manager (GM), Andrew Berry, is looking forward to next season.

“Joe, he played winning football for us,” Berry said. “He did a great job of coming in and really playing at a high level. … I believe that backup quarterback really is a top-30 position on the roster.”

Cleveland expects Deshaun Watson to be back healthy and back in the starting quarterback role next year.

Cleveland Browns GM, Andrew Berry, Expects Nick Chubb and Joe Flacco to be Back Next Season

Nick Chubb’s Impact

When healthy, Chubb is a top-five running back in the entire NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler only played two games this season, but it still does not take away from his previous accomplishments. The year before, Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 89.7 rushing yards per game. For his career, Chubb has logged 6,511 rushing yards, 303 first downs, and 48 rushing touchdowns.

He has also been utilized a bit in the passing game throughout his career. Chubb’s career passing numbers include four receiving touchdowns, 123 catches, 13.1 receiving yards per game, and a catch percentage of 75.9 percent. When one looks at his young career and his impact through just six NFL years, it is easy to tell why Nick Chubb is already a multiple-time Pro Bowler. Even though the Cleveland Browns were a playoff team this season, they still missed his presence greatly.

Joe Flacco’s Impressive Stint With Cleveland

Flacco was one of the feel-good stories of this NFL season. Despite crashing and burning in the Wild Card round, the former Super Bowl MVP came in and helped the Browns finish the regular season on a strong note. In his five games that he started for Cleveland, Flacco recorded 1,616 passing yards, 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.3 percent. On top of this, the former Baltimore Raven also developed a terrific connection with tight end, David Njoku.

Veteran wide receiver, Amari Cooper, also came on strong at the end of the regular season. It helped that the Browns had a veteran quarterback who was used to utilizing deep threats. He won’t come back as the starting quarterback. However, having Joe Flacco as a backup quarterback would certainly be a terrific addition to an already talented Cleveland roster. When one looks back and analyzes Flacco’s five game stint with the Browns, it is easy to see why GM, Andrew Berry, wants him back next season.