Buffalo Bills Trade for Amari Cooper

The Buffalo Bills are upgrading their passing game. The team has reportedly acquired wide receiver, Amari Cooper, from the Cleveland Browns. In exchange, the Browns are receiving a third pick in 2025 and a seventh in 2026. The Bills will also receive a sixth round pick in 2025. Cooper will instantly step into the number one receiver role for quarterback, Josh Allen, and company. For Amari Cooper, he gets out of a terrible situation in Cleveland and joins a team with Super Bowl aspirations. All in all, this is an under-the-radar move that could possibly be the most impactful of this season.

Buffalo Bills Acquire Amari Cooper in Trade With Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper’s Impact

Cooper has always been a solid wideout in the NFL. It has not mattered where he has played. The same will continue to hold true in Buffalo. For his entire career, Cooper has logged numbers of 691 catches, 9,736 receiving yards, and 62 receiving touchdowns. On top of this, he also recorded 14.1 yards per reception, 4.7 receptions per game, and 14.1 receiving yards per reception. The 10-year veteran wide receiver also possesses a career catch percentage of 61.1 percent.

As for this season, it would be unfair to hold his production against him. Especially when one considers that the Browns have had some of the worst quarterback play of the year. On the year, Cooper has tallied 24 receptions, 250 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in six games played. The former Raider will certainly have big shoes to fill in Buffalo. With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis leaving the Bills in the offseason, Buffalo has been searching for a consistent wideout to fill this void. Amari Cooper is more than up to the challenge and will form an instant, dynamic connection with superstar quarterback, Josh Allen.

An Instant Upgrade in Buffalo’s Passing Game

While the Bills do have solid options at wide receiver, they lack a true number one. That is a role Cooper will be asked to fill right away. Keon Coleman has potential, but is still a rookie. Guys like Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Curtis Samuel are secondary pieces at best. With Amari Cooper now coming into the fold, much of the pressure will be lifted off their shoulders. Not to mention, Josh Allen will not be asked to do so much. While this trade may not make the headlines like the Davante Adams deal will, one should not count out the impact this move will have going forward.