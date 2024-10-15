New York Jets Acquire Davante Adams From Raiders

Davante Adams’ wish has finally been granted. The Las Vegas Raiders are sending him to the New York Jets. New York only had to give up a third-round pick that can become a second. There, he will be reunited with a familiar face. Once again, Adams will be teammates with quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are coming off a heartbreaking loss to their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills, on Monday Night Football. The Jets have been in turmoil all year as they also just fired Robert Saleh and demoted offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, from play calling duties. The team is hoping that Davante Adams can step in immediately and provide a spark to an offense that has been lackluster for most of the year.

Las Vegas Raiders Trade Davante Adams to New York Jets

Will Davante Adams be a Good Addition for New York?

It is difficult to say whether or not Adams will be a positive addition for the Jets. Yes, he is familiar with Aaron Rodgers. However, can he blend with the rest of the locker room? Adams has proven to be a volatile personality at times throughout his career. Regardless, the Jets’ passing game could use a playmaker like him.

As good as Garrett Wilson is, he is their only consistent option at wideout which allows defenses to focus their efforts on containing him. With Davante Adams in the fold, New York’s passing game should open up for Aaron Rodgers. Their offensive unit is solid in the ground game too with Breece Hall and Braelon Allen making up the backfield. Still, it is no secret that the Jets have been underwhelming to start the season. As a result, the organization is hoping Adams’ presence can kickstart this team into a significant winning streak.

New York’s Tumultuous Season Thus Far

Sitting at 2-4 on the year, the Jets have yet to find their rhythm. They have suffered defeats to the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers is not without fault either. So far, he has thrown for five interceptions, nine touchdowns, 484 yards, and has a completion percentage of 61.8 percent. With Adams, these numbers should start to improve. However, one must remember Father Time is also undefeated. Unlike Tom Brady, it appears as if it is tapping Rodgers’ shoulders sooner than expected. Even though Davante Adams improves the New York Jets on paper, do not be surprised if the team still struggles going forward.