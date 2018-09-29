Watch: Jim Harbaugh warms up with Wolverines players on field—in khakis, no less

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t afraid to get his clothes dirty before games, unlike others around the NCAA that hold the same title.

Harbaugh is the definition of a players’ coach, and he showed that before Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Harbz was casually running drills with his players before the contest, and he made some better throws than we’ve seen Shea Patterson make.

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1046131540105674752

Even at 54 years of age, Harbaugh showed he’s not just a coach that will bark orders at his team from the sideline. Instead, he joined them on the field, sending a message that he’s a part of it all.