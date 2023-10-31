NCAA

Nebraska Volleyball Superstar Lexi Rodriguez Becomes First Female College Athlete to Sign NIL Deal With Panini America

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
lexi rodriguez panini

In a landmark move for collegiate sports and gender equality, Nebraska volleyball standout, Lexi Rodriguez, has sealed an unprecedented NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with trading card leader, Panini America. This partnership establishes her as the first female college athlete to achieve this honor.

Panini America to Release Three Lexi Rodriguez Trading Cards

Lexi Rodriguez, the exceptional libero, has earned her reputation with back-to-back selections on the Big Ten first-team. Beyond her athletic achievements, this deal accentuates her expanding influence in the sports world. Panini America plans to release three exclusive trading cards celebrating Rodriguez’s journey and achievements.

Recounting her initial modest ambitions when NIL was launched, Rodriguez shared, “Just because when NIL first started my freshman year, I was just trying to get a free sweatshirt, some coupons to eat some free food. Now that my picture and name mean something to others, I think it’s really cool. I’m glad that Panini has given me this chance to grow.”

Rodriguez Wants to Inspire Young Girls

But this deal means more than personal milestones for Rodriguez. It symbolizes her vision of paving the way for future female athletes. With Panini America historically linked to top male NFL, NBA and college sports players, this collaboration heralds a positive shift towards recognizing female athletic talent.

Expressing her heartfelt desire, Rodriguez mentioned, “I want to inspire the next generation of little girls.” Even as she spearheads Nebraska’s ascent in national rankings, Rodriguez observes the increasing popularity of women’s sports.

Highlighting this trend was the recent Nebraska-Wisconsin women’s volleyball match which drew more viewers than a Nebraska football game on the same day.

Recognizing Rodriguez’s growing influence, which includes a massive social media following and associations with top-tier brands, Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America, commended her as a “trailblazer” and expressed excitement about their future collaborations.

Topics  
NCAA
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NCAA

NCAA
Iowa Basketball Sets Women’s College Basketball Attendance Record vs DePaul

Iowa Basketball Sets Women’s College Basketball Attendance Record vs DePaul

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 17 2023
NCAA
North Carolina's Nike Sponsorship Deal Has Grown By 20x Since 1993
North Carolina’s Nike Sponsorship Deal Has Grown By 20x Since 1993
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 2 2023
NCAA
Adidas Signs Lexi Rodriguez After Nebraska Sets Attendance Record
Adidas Signs Lexi Rodriguez After Nebraska Sets Attendance Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 1 2023
NCAA
vol club vodka
Tennessee Volunteers Fans Can Now Support Team & Players by Drinking Vodka From Vol Club NIL Collective
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 21 2023
NCAA
basketball money NEWNEW
Over 70% of Americans Now Support Colleges Paying Their Sports Stars
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 21 2023
NCAA
The Rock Signs Angel Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr. To NIL Deals To Promote His Energy Drink
The Rock Signs Angel Reese, Marvin Harrison Jr. To NIL Deals To Promote His Energy Drink
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 20 2023
NCAA
Olivia Dunne Reveals She’s Made 500K Off A Social Media Post
Olivia Dunne Reveals She’s Made 500K Off A Social Media Post
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top