Prime Video’s latest docuseries, “The Money Game,” offers an unprecedented glimpse into the transformative era of name, image, and likeness (NIL) in college sports, centering on LSU. This groundbreaking series, set to stream in the 2023-24 athletic season, spotlights LSU’s elite athletes, including Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, NIL icon Angel Reese, gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne, and rising star Flau’jae Johnson.

The NIL Revolution at LSU

“The Money Game” is not just a story about sports, it’s about how NIL policies have redefined the collegiate athletic landscape. With the NCAA’s landmark decision in 2021 to allow athletes to profit from their personal brands, LSU has emerged as a pivotal player in this new era.

The university, boasting an impressive 51 team national championships, is now home to some of the most influential NIL figures in college sports.

LSU’s Trailblazers in the NIL Spotlight

At the forefront of this revolution are LSU’s top athletes, each carving their own unique paths. Gymnast Livvy Dunne, dubbed the queen of the NIL era, has captivated millions with her social media presence and groundbreaking deals, including a multi-year partnership with Vuori.

Angel Reese, known as “Bayou Barbie,” combines her athletic prowess with a staggering social media following, leading to high-profile collaborations with brands like Reebok. Flau’jae Johnson, not just an SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year but also a Roc Nation-signed rapper, has secured endorsements from giants like Puma, Doritos, and Papa John’s.

College football quarterback Jayden Daniels, a Heisman Trophy winner, has his sights set beyond the gridiron, with lucrative deals with Raising Cane’s and Powerade.

Inside Look at LSU’s NIL Journey

Directed by Drea Cooper and produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, “The Money Game” promises to deliver a real-time exploration of this historic shift in college sports.

The series delves into the lives of these athletes, coaches, and administrators, showcasing their experiences and challenges as they navigate the uncharted waters of NIL rights, and we can’t wait to see the end product.