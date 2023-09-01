Adidas Signs Lexi Rodriguez After Nebraska Sets Attendance Record

Over 90,000 fans packed into Memorial Stadium in Nebraska on Wednesday night to watch the University of Nebraska vs. Omaha.

The five-time NCAA champion Nebraska Cornhuskers beat Omaha 3-0 in front of a record 92,003 fans.

Following the historic night in Nebraska, Adidas signed All-Big Ten First Team Player, Lexi Rodriguez to a Name, Image, and Likeness deal.

Lexi Rodriguez Joins Adidas Family in NIL Deal

For Rodriguez, it’s her first big NIL deal. She will represent Adidas and participate in the brand’s marketing campaign.

While she only has 89,000 followers on Instagram, Rodriguez has become one of the key pieces on the Huskers’ team. Rodriguez led Nebraska to a nation-leading .128 opponent hitting percentage and 4.26 digs per set as a sophomore. She earned her place on the All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA Second-Team All-America.

“I’ve seen first-hand just how committed Adidas is to the sport and pushing forward the women’s game,” said Lexi Rodriguez. “I’m so proud to officially join the Three Stripes family and kick off this new chapter of my career in volleyball.”

All of Lexi Rodriguez’s NIL Deals

While the details of Rodriguez’s NIL deal with Adidas have not been released, the brand is riding the momentum after Nebraska set the world record for the largest attendance at a women’s sporting event.

Known as the “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” the game surpassed the Champions League match between FC Barcelona and Wolfsburg on April 2022 for the highest attendance ever.

It was a huge opportunity for exposure for junior Lexi Rodriguez and the rest of the Nebraska volleyball team. Even though her social media platform doesn’t have as many followers as other college sports stars, she’s found a way to sign a few NIL deals.

Rodriguez has worked with Northwestern Mutual and American Eagle. She even sells her own merch and is involved with Opendorse, where fans pay for autographs, cameos, shoutouts, posts, and more.

According to her account, Rodriguez will charge over $272 per post, and a minimum of $100 for an appearance.

