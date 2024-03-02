After an impressive start to the season, the Davidson women’s basketball team faced a heartbreaking setback as they announced the cancellation of the remainder of their campaign due to a significant influx of injuries. This decision comes amidst a string of challenges, including forfeited games and a depleted roster, ultimately concluding that continuing the season would pose an undue physical, mental, and emotional strain on the players.

“The physical, mental, and emotional toll of this unfortunate and injury-riddled season has brought us to this point,” Chris Clunie, Davidson’s athletic director, said in a statement. “We are incredibly saddened that we cannot finish out the season strong but feel this is the best decision for our scholar-athletes.”

🚨𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 Davidson women's basketball cancels remainder of 2023-24 season.https://t.co/AJmVzLz8sK — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonWBB) March 1, 2024

The Wildcats’ season began on a high note, boasting a program-best record of 12-1, highlighted by a notable victory over Duke in November. However, their early success overshadowed recent setbacks, including forfeitures due to non-COVID health and safety protocols. Despite their resilience, the toll of injuries and other adversities culminated in the difficult choice to end their season prematurely.

Senior Night was a poignant reminder of the team’s perseverance and resilience despite their challenges. The Wildcats’ final game against George Washington ended in a narrow defeat, with a limited roster of only seven available players—a 45=40 defeat.

The Wildcats left it all on the court in the home finale but come up just short in a 45-40 loss to George Washington Wednesday night. 📰➡️: https://t.co/eJDiLg2MI1 pic.twitter.com/zEp3DWLHZb — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonWBB) February 29, 2024

The End of a Promising Season

Although the forfeited games do not factor into the Wildcats’ official record, their commendable .692 winning percentage, their best since 2006-07. To bolster their roster amidst mounting challenges, the team made efforts to add walk-ons in recent weeks. While these additions aimed to provide additional support for practice sessions, they did not address the broader challenges posed by the team’s injury woes. “We got down to essentially five, six (healthy) scholarship players,” Clunie said. He added, “And six was our no-go. If you have seven, you go. If you have six, you don’t go.”

The season’s cancellation serves as a sobering reminder of collegiate athletics’ physical demands and uncertainties. Despite the disappointment of an unfinished season, the Wildcats’ resolve and resilience shine through as they navigate adversity with grace and determination.

Millie 🤝 Clutch Chloe knocks down her two foul shots following a Millie basket to knot the score 31-31 entering the final stanza! pic.twitter.com/fSKoBdzQpY — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonWBB) February 29, 2024

Gayle Fulks, the esteemed head coach who has steered the Davidson women’s basketball program for the past seven seasons, expressed profound disappointment at the premature conclusion of what she believed could have been a standout year for the team. Fulks, who had high hopes for the team’s potential at the outset of the season, lamented the toll that injuries have exacted on the program’s aspirations and morale.

“This is decision is not one that we are taking lightly, as no one wanted it to end this way,” she said in a statement. “Our team of young women is the strongest, most caring and most competitive team I have ever been a part of. They have been an absolute joy to coach, every single day. Despite the challenging nature of the way this season has unfolded, our team never wavered and competed to the very end. “I am confident there is no team in the country that would have handled the hardship we faced with as much grace, strength and adaptability as our young women did. I am so proud of them.”