Key Highlights:

The UNC-Nike deal has grown by 20x in total value since 1993

North Carolina’s Nike sponsorship deal has doubled in value on a per-year basis

Nike sponsors 60 NCAA schools including 60% of Power Five schools

Nike has 3 of the top 5 most expensive sponsorship deals in college sports

Nike first sponsored the North Carolina Tar Heels in 1993, after beating the Fab Five and the Michigan Wolverines to win the National Championship.

It was the Tar Heels’ first national title since Michael Jordan left for the NBA, which allowed UNC to sign a lucrative school-wide sponsorship deal for $4.7 million. Today, that deal is more than $95 million and it has more than doubled in value on a year-by-year basis.

In 2018, North Carolina inked a 10-year school-wide sponsorship deal worth $95 million. At $9.5 million per year, the contract is one of the most expensive NCAA sponsorship deals in college sports.

In fact, it is Nike’s second-most lucrative sponsorship deal, just behind the Texas Longhorns ($9.76 million per year) and the fourth-largest among all NCAA schools.

Only Ohio State (16.8 million), Louisville ($16 million), and Texas ($9.76 million) have netted bigger sponsorship deals.

Could UCLA Be Setting Itself Up For A Record Payout In 2026?

Of course, North Carolina isn’t the only Nike-sponsored school with a chance to make history.

UCLA set the record for the biggest sponsorship deal ever after signing with the apparel brand Under Amor in 2020. However, Under Armor decided to terminate the deal just one year later and paid the Bruins $67.5 million to terminate the deal.

The Bruins quickly signed with Nike thereafter in a deal worth $47.5 million over six years. The deal, which runs through 2026, was worth $10.2 million in 2021 but dropped to $7 million in 2022 and will increase by just $125,000 per year before topping out at $7.5 million in 2026.

While UCLA left more than $99 million on the table after the settlement, the Bruins will be free agents as a member of the Big Ten in 2026 and could be setting themselves up for a historic sponsorship deal.

List of NCAA Schools Sponsored by Nike

All in all, Nike sponsors 60 NCAA schools, including 60 percent of Power Five teams.

Here is a list of Nike-sponsored schools, according to the official Nike website:

Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Arizona Wildcats

Arkansas Razorbacks

Army Black Knights

Baylor Bears

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Boise State Broncos

BYU Cougars

Central State Marauders

Clark Atlanta Panthers

Clemson Tigers

Colorado Buffaloes

Delaware State Hornets

Duke Blue Devils

Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Houston Cougars

Howard Bison

Illinois Fighting Illini

Iowa Hawkeyes

Kansas State Wildcats

Kentucky State Thorobreds

Kentucky Wildcats

LSU Tigers

Memphis Tigers

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Morehouse Tigers

Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Tar Heels

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oregon Ducks

Oregon State Beavers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Purdue Boilermakers

Spelman College Jaguars

Stanford Cardinal

Syracuse Orange

TCU Horned Frogs

Tennessee State Tigers

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas Longhorns

Texas Southern Tigers

Tuskegee Golden Tigers

UCLA Bruins

UConn Huskies

USC Trojans

Villanova Wildcats

Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Washington State Cougars

West Virginia Mountaineers