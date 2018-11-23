Toledo, Central Michigan players get into fight during game (Video)

It’s no secret that Ohio and Michigan teams don’t really get along with one another, so what happened during Friday’s Central Michigan-Toledo game wasn’t all that much of a surprise.

And while it’s unclear what made tensions so high so quickly, it is fairly obvious that players on these two teams don’t really get along, judging by what happened during the game.

Players from both teams got into a shoving match on the field during the game, and it wasn’t long until it progressed until a fight, with some blows being exchanged.

Here’s a fight between Central Michigan and Toledo ⬇️#MACtion pic.twitter.com/o4FHsfYQwH — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 23, 2018

Two players were ejected as a result, and the entire CMU sideline was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct as well.