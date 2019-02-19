Kyler Murray could set 40-yard dash record for QB at NFL Scouting Combine

Oklahoma product Kyler Murray appears poised to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, now that he’s stated he’s fully committed to football, and won’t be going forward with his baseball career (at least not at this time).

Murray is a dual-threat quarterback, and that’s a big part of what makes him so effective. He can create big plays with both his arm and his legs. Murray can move around and buy time in the pocket, allowing his strong arm to air it out downfield for big gains. Not only that, he can also use his speed to take off running for big gains.

We now know that Murray may have more straight-line speed that most other NFL quarterbacks, possibly all of them. He recently revealed that he ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash when he was last timed, and now that he’s been training, he could actually top that at the Scouting Combine later this month.

Kyler Murray said the last time he ran the 40 he was timed in 4.3. That was a couple of years ago. Says he is faster now. pic.twitter.com/q6wugrH5fn — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 18, 2019

Murray could be approaching record territory for quarterbacks here. Carlin Isles, now a rugby player, once ran a 4.22 40-yard dash at a private workout with the Lions in 2013, which ties John Ross’ Scouting Combine record. Murray could be in position to break those.