Baker Mayfield opens up about chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr., development as QB

By July 25, 2019

By: |

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a lot of success in his rookie campaign, and now he’s been given some weapons to throw to going forward.

Mayfield has a stable of dynamic running backs behind him, even though Kareem Hunt will be serving an eight-game suspension to start the year. And, most importantly, the Browns now boast one of the best WR duos in the league, with Jarvis Landry and the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, Odell Beckham Jr.

Both Mayfield and OBJ have Type-A personalties, so it will be interesting to see how they coexist. Apparently, they’re already getting along just fine, on and off the field.

Mayfield also spoke about how he’s developed as a passer over the past year.

We expect big things from the Browns’ young signal-caller this season.

