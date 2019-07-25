Baker Mayfield opens up about chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr., development as QB

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a lot of success in his rookie campaign, and now he’s been given some weapons to throw to going forward.

Mayfield has a stable of dynamic running backs behind him, even though Kareem Hunt will be serving an eight-game suspension to start the year. And, most importantly, the Browns now boast one of the best WR duos in the league, with Jarvis Landry and the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, Odell Beckham Jr.

Both Mayfield and OBJ have Type-A personalties, so it will be interesting to see how they coexist. Apparently, they’re already getting along just fine, on and off the field.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on throwing to OBJ and the comfort level he has already with him. pic.twitter.com/sKkH63DlAA — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) July 25, 2019

Mayfield also spoke about how he’s developed as a passer over the past year.

#Browns Baker Mayfield on the difference for him from year one to year two. pic.twitter.com/AZms0ptudk — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham) July 25, 2019

We expect big things from the Browns’ young signal-caller this season.