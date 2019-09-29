Watch: Marlon Humphrey caught choking Odell Beckham during game

Odell Beckham participated in the AFC North divisional rivalry between the Ravens and Browns for the first time on Sunday, and Cleveland’s new receiver received a very cold welcome from the home team.

Beckham has been known to get under his opponents’ skin during games — using trash talk and flashy gestures — and it appears that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

It’s unclear exactly what OBJ did to set off Marlon Humphrey, but the Ravens cornerback was seen getting on top of the Browns receiver, then choking him at the end of a play.

so Humphries can choke OBJ out? good shit @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/s4k4SnSg0Z — Damon J. Kecman (@DownWithDamon) September 29, 2019

Here’s what it looked like. pic.twitter.com/8w4xdS4u9F — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 29, 2019

Marlon Humphrey needs to be kicked out of this game and maybe more for attempted murder @obj #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/z9zBZeLGV4 — Chris Chavez (@cavechavez) September 29, 2019

Offsetting penalties were called on both players, but rest assured Humphrey will be hearing about it from the league, either via a fine, or possibly even a suspension.