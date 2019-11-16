Tua Tagovailoa suffers brutal hip injury, gets airlifted to hospital

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a tough upset loss against the LSU Tigers last week, and their 2019 campaign just keeps getting worse.
Alabama was on track to rebound again Mississippi State on Saturday, enjoying a sizable lead, but star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa exited the game with what appears to be a season (and career) ending hip injury.
It happened in the second quarter, when Tagovailoa was pursued by two Bulldogs defenders, and was tackled hard to the ground by them — landing awkwardly.
He was carted off the field by trainers.
Tua was then airlifted to a local hospital.
And the news is not good.
That may have, unfortunately, been the end of Tua’s college football career. The next steps would be surgery, and then preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft.
