Gameday 29: Penguins vs. Arizona

The Team Who Traded Phil vs. Phil

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | FS-A

The Penguins welcome back Phil Kessel in what is sure to be an emotional night for all human fans everywhere. What a player. Speaking of Player…

Spending all my nights, thinking of Phil going out of town

Doing anything just to get him off my mind

But when the playoffs come and we’re back in 2002 again

Trying to forget Phil is just a waste of time…

Phil! Come back!

Even Ruthefool could see

There was something in every single hot dog

Kessel come back!

You can blame Sully

We were wrong, and the PP can’t score without you.

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Kahun – McCann – Noesen

Tanev – Blueger – Aston-Reese

Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Simon

Marino – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Coyotes have played well this year, pacing out to lead the Pacific Division with 38 points and a 17-9-4 record.

They stifled the Flyers in Philadelphia last night, outlasting them with a 3-1 victory and ending their 5-game winning streak.

They’re led by Nick Schmaltz with 20 points, and have been supported by good goalie play from the Darcy Kuemper+Antii Raanta tandem.

Keller – Stepan – Hinostroza

Dvorak – Schmaltz – Garland

Crouse – Soderberg – Kessel

Grabner – Richardson – Fischer

Ekman-Larsson – Demers

Chychrun – Goligoski

Oesterle – Lyubushkin

Raanta

Go Pens. But Also Go Phil.