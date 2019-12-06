Gameday 29: Penguins vs. Arizona

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
The Team Who Traded Phil vs. Phil
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | FS-A
The Penguins welcome back Phil Kessel in what is sure to be an emotional night for all human fans everywhere. What a player. Speaking of Player…
Spending all my nights, thinking of Phil going out of town
Doing anything just to get him off my mind
But when the playoffs come and we’re back in 2002 again
Trying to forget Phil is just a waste of time…
Phil! Come back!
Even Ruthefool could see
There was something in every single hot dog
Kessel come back!
You can blame Sully
We were wrong, and the PP can’t score without you.
Guentzel – Malkin – Rust
Kahun – McCann – Noesen
Tanev – Blueger – Aston-Reese
Galchenyuk – Lafferty – Simon
Marino – Letang
Pettersson – Schultz
Riikola – Ruhwedel
Jarry
The Coyotes have played well this year, pacing out to lead the Pacific Division with 38 points and a 17-9-4 record.
They stifled the Flyers in Philadelphia last night, outlasting them with a 3-1 victory and ending their 5-game winning streak.
They’re led by Nick Schmaltz with 20 points, and have been supported by good goalie play from the Darcy Kuemper+Antii Raanta tandem.
Keller – Stepan – Hinostroza
Dvorak – Schmaltz – Garland
Crouse – Soderberg – Kessel
Grabner – Richardson – Fischer
Ekman-Larsson – Demers
Chychrun – Goligoski
Oesterle – Lyubushkin
Raanta
Meep meep. It’s the Motortrend Truck of the Year. Happy Trucksmukkah.
Go Pens. But Also Go Phil.
Comments