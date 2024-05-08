Islanders sign goalie Marcus Hogberg

The New York Islanders attempted to increase their goaltending depth on Tuesday with the signing of Marcus Hogberg of Orebro, Sweden. Hogberg is planning on returning to the National Hockey League after playing the last three seasons in Sweden. It is a two-year contract according to TSN, but the financial details have not been disclosed.

The Islanders are the second National Hockey League team he has played for. He previously played three seasons with the Ottawa Senators from 2018 to 2021.

Who did Hogberg play for in Sweden?

Hogberg has played for Linkopings HC in the Swedish Elite League since 2021-22. In 2023-24, Hogberg had a record of 21 wins and 18 losses, with four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.51 and a save percentage of .914. This was the second period of time Hogberg played for Linkopings. He previously played for them for five seasons from 2012 to 2017.

Hogberg’s NHL statistics

In 42 games, Hogberg had a record of nine wins, 17 regulation losses, and nine losses in extra time. He had a goals against average of 3.39, and a save percentage of .894.

Hogberg’s notable accomplishments with the Senators

Hogberg’s first NHL win came on December 19, 2019 in a 5-4 Senators win over the Nashville Predators. Hoberg beat elite NHL goaltender Juuse Saros of Forssa, Finland in a game that went into overtime. Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec scored the overtime winner for the Senators. Hogberg was then sensational later that season when he made 40 saves in 42 attempts in a 5-2 Senators win over the Calgary Flames on January 18, 2020. Then during the 2021 NHL season, Hogberg recorded two wins where he only gave up a single goal. The first time came on February 13, 2021 as he made 30 saves in 32 attempts in a 2-1 Ottawa win over the Winnipeg Jets. The second time came on April 26, 2021, as Hogberg made 25 saves in 26 attempts in a 2-1 Ottawa win over the Vancouver Canucks.