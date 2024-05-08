NHL News and Rumors

Miles Wood scores first career Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime winner

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22160376_168396541_lowres-2

Colorado Avalanche left winger Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York scored his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Avalanche win over the Dallas Stars in game one of the second round. In the Colorado win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Wood scored from forward Andrew Cogliano of Toronto, Ontario, and defenseman Samuel Girard of Roberval, Quebec at 11:03 of the extra period.

Like Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers earlier in the evening, Wood scored his first career NHL postseason game-winning goal on Tuesday, and it just so happened to be in overtime. This was Wood’s fifth career playoff goal, and third this season. The other two came with the New Jersey Devils in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Interestingly, all five of Wood’s playoff points have been goals, as he has no playoff assists.

Impressive Comeback

One of the bigger storylines from game one in Dallas on Tuesday, was the fact the Avalanche came back from a 3-0 deficit. Dallas had first period goals from defenseman Ryan Suter of Madison, Wisconsin, Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario, and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia, but was unable to protect the lead. The Avalanche regrouped with two second period goals on the power-play, and an even-strength goal early in the third period before Wood’s overtime winner.

Who else contributed for Colorado?

The Avalanche had four players with a multi-point game. Defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta had one goal and two assists for three points. Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and right-winger Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia had one goal and one assist for two points each. MacKinnon and Nichushkin both led the Avalanche with four shots on goal each.

Quite the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Nichushkin

We are seeing quite the playoff for Nichushkin, as he has scored a postseason goal in all six Avalanche games to date. In the six games, Nichushkin has seven goals and one assist for eight points.

 

 

Topics  
Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23214233_168396541_lowres-2

Vincent Trocheck records first career Stanley Cup Playoff OT winner

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  49min
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators
Islanders sign goalie Marcus Hogberg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  14h
NHL News and Rumors
RBowness
Former NHL coach Rick Bowness retires at age 69
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
Radek Faksa
Stars knock out Golden Knights in seventh game of first round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers record five straight playoff wins for the third time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores first NHL Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21498596_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs records first career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top