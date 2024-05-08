Colorado Avalanche left winger Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York scored his first National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winner on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Avalanche win over the Dallas Stars in game one of the second round. In the Colorado win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, Wood scored from forward Andrew Cogliano of Toronto, Ontario, and defenseman Samuel Girard of Roberval, Quebec at 11:03 of the extra period.

Like Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers earlier in the evening, Wood scored his first career NHL postseason game-winning goal on Tuesday, and it just so happened to be in overtime. This was Wood’s fifth career playoff goal, and third this season. The other two came with the New Jersey Devils in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Interestingly, all five of Wood’s playoff points have been goals, as he has no playoff assists.

Impressive Comeback

One of the bigger storylines from game one in Dallas on Tuesday, was the fact the Avalanche came back from a 3-0 deficit. Dallas had first period goals from defenseman Ryan Suter of Madison, Wisconsin, Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario, and Canadian Olympic gold medalist Jamie Benn of Victoria, British Columbia, but was unable to protect the lead. The Avalanche regrouped with two second period goals on the power-play, and an even-strength goal early in the third period before Wood’s overtime winner.

Who else contributed for Colorado?

The Avalanche had four players with a multi-point game. Defenseman Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta had one goal and two assists for three points. Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and right-winger Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia had one goal and one assist for two points each. MacKinnon and Nichushkin both led the Avalanche with four shots on goal each.

Quite the Stanley Cup Playoffs for Nichushkin

We are seeing quite the playoff for Nichushkin, as he has scored a postseason goal in all six Avalanche games to date. In the six games, Nichushkin has seven goals and one assist for eight points.