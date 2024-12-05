Stars centre Tyler Seguin out long term with hip surgery

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin of Brampton, Ontario is out long term with left hip surgery according to the Canadian Press on Wednesday. The former second overall pick of the 2010 National Hockey League Entry Draft will undergo the procedure on Thursday and is projected to be out four to six months. The specific surgery is to repair an impingement and labrum.

How did Seguin injure his hip?

According to Stars general manager Jim Nill, Seguin has “been dealing with this, been managing, I guess is the best way to say it, for a while. And it just got to a point where it’s really this time to have surgery, and it’s a wear-and-tear injury.”

Second Hip Surgery

Seguin had right hip surgery in 2020-21. As a result, he only played three games. Seguin had been feeling pain in his hip during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Edmonton bubble. The Stars reached the Stanley Cup Finals, but lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Seguin’s 2024-25 NHL statistics

Seguin had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 19 games. He was a +14 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, 43 shots on goal, 87 faceoff wins, six blocked shots, four hits, four takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

Seguin’s first game-winning goal of the season came on October 12 in a 3-0 Stars win over the New York Islanders. He scored from Mason Marchment of Uxbridge, Ontario and Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario on an all-Canadian goal at 7:59 of the first period. Seguin’s second game-winning goal of the season came on November 7 in a 3-1 Stars win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Seguin scored from defenseman Nils Lundkvist of Pitea, Sweden, and Sam Steel of Ardrossan, Alberta at 10:15 of the second period. At the time, the Stars went up 2-0.

The Stars are currently in third place in the Central Division. At 16 wins and nine losses, they have 32 points.