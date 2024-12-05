NHL News and Rumors

Top five Canadian snubs for the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24631237_168396541_lowres-2

The 2024-25 Four Nations Faceoff will take place from February 12-20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The participating nations are Canada, Sweden, the United States and Finland. Russia is not participating due to the war in Ukraine. Among the top players in the tournament are Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel, Connor McDavid, Connor Hellebuyck, Mikko Rantanen, Jesper Bratt, Cale Makar, and Sam Reinhart. Like many international tournaments not everyone can play. Of the four nations, Canada has the deepest roster as they have the most National Hockey League players. Here are the top five Canadian point producers from the 2024-25 NHL regular season who were left off the team.

5) Drake Batherson

The New Minas, Nova Scotia raised right winger is with the Ottawa Senators. In 24 games, Batherson has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. He is a -3 with 10 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 52 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 45 hits, nine takeaways, and 15 giveaways. Batherson’s game-winning goal came on October 22 in a 4-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club. Batherson scored from Joshua Norris of Oxford, Michigan and defenseman Nick Jensen of Rogers, Minnesota at 11:43 of the first period.

4) Mason Marchment

The left winger from Uxbridge, Ontario is with the Dallas Stars. In 24 games, Marchment has 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. He is a +13 with 25 penalty minutes, six power-play points, three game-winning goals, 53 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, five blocked shots, 39 hits, nine takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

3) Nick Suzuki

The center from London, Ontario is with the Montreal Canadiens. In 25 games, Suzuki has 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. He is a zero plus/minus rating, has four penalty minutes, six power-play points, three game-winning goals, 56 shots on goal, 187 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 24 hits, nine takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

2) Mark Scheifele

The center from Kitchener, Ontario is with the Winnipeg Jets. In 26 games, Scheifele has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. He is a +1 with 21 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, three game-winning goals, 57 shots on goal, 177 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 26 hits, 12 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

1) Dylan Strome

The centre from Mississauga, Ontario is with the Washington Capitals. In 25 games, Strome has eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points. He ia a +17 with 10 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, 39 shots on goal, 221 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, four hits, six takeaways, and 21 giveaways.

Topics  
Dallas Stars Montreal Canadiens NHL News and Rumors Senators Washington Capitals Winnipeg Jets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars

Stars centre Tyler Seguin out long term with hip surgery

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24902875_168396541_lowres-2
Avalanche have impressive comeback in win over the Sabres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24697865_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek out two months with lower body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Martin Necas
Martin Necas named NHL First Star of the Month for November
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22014652_168396541_lowres-2
Wild acquire defenseman David Jiricek from Blue Jackets
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Florida Panthers at Vancouver Canucks
Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers experiencing four game losing streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 27 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24744223_168396541_lowres-2
Nico Hischier records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 26 2024
More News
Arrow to top