Top five Canadian snubs for the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff

The 2024-25 Four Nations Faceoff will take place from February 12-20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec and the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The participating nations are Canada, Sweden, the United States and Finland. Russia is not participating due to the war in Ukraine. Among the top players in the tournament are Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Eichel, Connor McDavid, Connor Hellebuyck, Mikko Rantanen, Jesper Bratt, Cale Makar, and Sam Reinhart. Like many international tournaments not everyone can play. Of the four nations, Canada has the deepest roster as they have the most National Hockey League players. Here are the top five Canadian point producers from the 2024-25 NHL regular season who were left off the team.

5) Drake Batherson

The New Minas, Nova Scotia raised right winger is with the Ottawa Senators. In 24 games, Batherson has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points. He is a -3 with 10 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, one game-winning goal, 52 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 45 hits, nine takeaways, and 15 giveaways. Batherson’s game-winning goal came on October 22 in a 4-0 win over the Utah Hockey Club. Batherson scored from Joshua Norris of Oxford, Michigan and defenseman Nick Jensen of Rogers, Minnesota at 11:43 of the first period.

4) Mason Marchment

The left winger from Uxbridge, Ontario is with the Dallas Stars. In 24 games, Marchment has 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. He is a +13 with 25 penalty minutes, six power-play points, three game-winning goals, 53 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, five blocked shots, 39 hits, nine takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

3) Nick Suzuki

The center from London, Ontario is with the Montreal Canadiens. In 25 games, Suzuki has 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. He is a zero plus/minus rating, has four penalty minutes, six power-play points, three game-winning goals, 56 shots on goal, 187 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 24 hits, nine takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

2) Mark Scheifele

The center from Kitchener, Ontario is with the Winnipeg Jets. In 26 games, Scheifele has 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points. He is a +1 with 21 penalty minutes, nine power-play points, three game-winning goals, 57 shots on goal, 177 faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 26 hits, 12 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

1) Dylan Strome

The centre from Mississauga, Ontario is with the Washington Capitals. In 25 games, Strome has eight goals and 26 assists for 34 points. He ia a +17 with 10 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, 39 shots on goal, 221 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, four hits, six takeaways, and 21 giveaways.