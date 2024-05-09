The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs continued on Wednesday with the second round, as two very compelling games were played. In the process, there was one blowout and one magnificent come from behind victory. In Sunrise, Florida, on the southeast coast of the United States in North America, there was a dominant 6-1 Panthers win over the Boston Bruins. Then later in the evening in Vancouver, British Columbia, on the west coast of Canada, the Vancouver Canucks had a stunning 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Edmonton Oilers. With the win, the Panthers and Bruins are now tied at one game apiece in the best out of seven Eastern Conference second round playoff series. Meanwhile, the Canucks lead their series one game to none.

Panthers’ Convincing Win

After losing game one to the Bruins on Monday by a score of 5-1, the Panthers came out like gangbusters on Wednesday, and completely flipped the switch. The two Panthers stars were captain Aleksander Barkov of Tampere, Finland, and Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia, who had four points each. Barkov had two goals and two assists, and Reinhart had four assists. Meanwhile, Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour of Brantford, Ontario (from same Canadian city as NHL legend Wayne Gretzky) also contributed offensively as he had one goal and two assists for three points. The other Panthers goal scorers were Gustav Forsling of Linkoping, Sweden, Eetu Luostarinen of Siilinjarvi, Finland, and Steven Lorentz of Kitchener, Ontario.

Canucks’s Comeback Win

Not many people gave the Canucks a chance when they trailed the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 with just under three minutes left in the second period. But the Canucks rallied and had a dominant third period where they scored thrice and beat the Oilers 4-1. The Canucks who contributed toward the comeback were Elias Lindholm of Boden, Sweden, J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio, defenseman Nikita Zadorov of Moscow, Russia, and Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan led the Canucks with three points as he had one goal and two assists. Other Canucks with a multi-point game were Lindholm and Zadorov (one goal and one assist for two points), and defenseman Carson Soucy of Viking, Alberta (two assists).