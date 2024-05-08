NHL News and Rumors

Look at the two Canucks on the Canucks

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_22742228_168396541_lowres-2

The other Western Conference second round playoff matchup in the National Hockey League Stanley Cup Playoffs begins on Wednesday with the Vancouver Canucks playing the Edmonton Oilers in an all-Canadian Pacific Division battle. One of the interesting storylines is the fact that the Canucks have such a low number of Canadians on the roster. While the Canucks are comprised of primarily Americans and Swedes, they remarkably had as many Latvians who played in their first round playoff series against the Nashville Predators in game six as Canadian born players. So even though Vancouver’s NHL franchise is called the Canucks, the fact that 10 players are American-born, they would be better off being called the Vancouver Yankees than the Vancouver Canucks.

Who were the two Canadians for Vancouver in Game Six?

The two Canadian-born for the Canucks in game six were left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe of Toronto, Ontario and defenseman Carson Soucy of Viking, Alberta. It should be noted that defenseman Tyler Myers is born in Texas, but is Calgary-raised and plays internationally for Canada. Defenseman Noah Juulsen of Surrey, British Columbia saw action in only game two against the Predators (a 4-1 Vancouver loss to Nashville), while defenseman Mark Friedman of Toronto has not played a postseason minute.

Phillip Di Giuseppe

This season Di Giueseppe had five goals and five assists for 10 points in 51 regular season games. He is a -1 with 36 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 52 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 23 blocked shots, 93 hits, six takeaways and three giveaways. Di Giuseppe’s game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Canucks win over the Vegas Golden Knights on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Di Giuseppe scored from Juulsen and Nils Hoglander of Bocktrask, Sweden at 6:56 of the first period that put the Canucks up 2-0 at the time.

In the postseason, Di Giuseppe has one assist for one point in six games. He is a +1 with two penalty minutes, three blocked shots, 21 hits and one takeaway. Di Giuseppe’s shot on goal came in game six, a 1-0 Canucks win over the Predators on May 3.

Carson Soucy

This season Soucy had two goals and four assists for six points in 40 games and is a +10. He has 12 penalty minutes, two power-play points, 29 shots on goal, 64 blocked shots, 65 hits, eight takeaways, and 14 giveaways.

The two power-play points came in Canucks wins. The first was on October 21, 2023 in a 5-3 Canucks win over the Florida Panthers. Soucy scored a power-play goal from Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts at 10:41 of the second period which put the Canucks up 2-1. The second was on November 2, 2023 in a 10-1 Canucks win over the San Jose Sharks. Soucy helped set up Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, which put the Canucks up 9-0.

In the postseason, Soucy has one assist for one point in six games. He has two penalty minutes, five blocked shots, 20 hits, four takeaways and five giveaways. Soucy’s lone assist helped set up Brock Boeser of Burnsville, Minnesota in a 4-3 Canucks win over the Nashville Predators on April 28 in game four of the series.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22742228_168396541_lowres-2

Look at the two Canucks on the Canucks

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22160376_168396541_lowres-2
Miles Wood scores first career Stanley Cup Playoff Overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23214233_168396541_lowres-2
Vincent Trocheck records first career Stanley Cup Playoff OT winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators
Islanders sign goalie Marcus Hogberg
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
RBowness
Former NHL coach Rick Bowness retires at age 69
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Radek Faksa
Stars knock out Golden Knights in seventh game of first round
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers
Rangers record five straight playoff wins for the third time
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top