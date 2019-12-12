Look: Ravens bust out crazy mixed-reality spectacle to entertain fans during game

Mixed reality is just beginning to get intertwined with daily life, and it’s crazy to think what role virtual reality will play in just five years from now.

Augmented reality paved the way for it — with millions of smartphone users around the globe being glued to “Pokemon Go,” especially when it was first released — and now mixed reality is taking that to another level.

The Ravens utilized it during halftime of Thursday’s game against the Jets, and the final product was actually a bit creepy. Check out this mixed-reality projection of a raven flying around M&T Bank Stadium.

We debuted a new mixed-reality feature tonight as part of the gameday fan experience. 😈 pic.twitter.com/26SzvWIOEx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2019

The Ravens are the first NFL team to utilize mixed reality, and they did it to perfection. It actually scared the hell out of us, to be honest.