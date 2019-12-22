Odell Beckham Jr. trolls Ravens staffer on sideline, for some reason (Video)

It’s fair to question where Odell Beckham Jr.’s head has been at, more often than not, during games over the past two seasons.
OBJ had some emotional outbursts as a member of the Giants, so he begged for a trade and a change of environment, and got one. And yet, it’s been more of the same in Cleveland.
Beckham once stated he want to be a Brown “for life,” yet a few weeks ago essentially hinted that he wanted out. He’s now walked back that claim, but his curious on-field behavior has continued.
For some reason, in the middle of a game, he approached a Ravens staffer and taunted the guy with the gang sign from the hit movie “The Little Rascals.”
OBJ was penalized for his gesture, and it’s fair to question why he would do something that dumb in the middle of a game, hurting his team.
