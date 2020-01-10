Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. hooks LSU players up with sweet gift, inspiring message before national title game

The Cleveland Browns’ two best receivers are LSU alumni, and one of them threw his support behind the Tigers in their quest to win a national title.

LSU is looking to win its first national championship since 2007, and they’re in a good position to do exactly that, listed as 5.5-point favorites in the game.

Browns pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. (as well as fellow teammate Jarvis Landry) attended LSU, so he hooked the Tigers players up with a sweet gift and inspirational message ahead of Monday’s game against Clemson.

Beats by LBJ — not bad.

