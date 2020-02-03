Henrik Lundqvist records 64th career NHL shutout

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist of Are, Sweden notched his 64th National Hockey League career shutout on Saturday. Lundqvist made 33 saves as the Rangers blanked the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. The Rangers veteran netminder who won the Vezina Trophy in 2012, is 16th all-time in shutouts.

Lundqvist made 11 saves in each period. Dylan Larkin of Waterford, MI led the Red Wings with five shots on goal.

The Rangers scored the only goal of the hockey game at 12:13 of the first period. Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden scored from Chris Kreider of Boxford, MA and Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario on the power play.

Lundqvist notched his first shutout of the 2019-20 National Hockey League regular season. He has a record of 10 wins, 10 regulation losses and three losses in extra time. Lundqvist’s goals against average is 3.05 and he has a save percentage of .910.

The Rangers are at 25 wins, 21 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 54 points. They are nine points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes came away with an impressive 4-3 shootout win over the surging Vancouver Canucks in Raleigh Durham, NC on Sunday afternoon in matinee NHL action before the Super Bowl.

The Rangers won back-to-back games against the Red Wings on the weekend. They also defeated the Red Wings 4-2 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Friday. In that contest, Zibanejad led the Rangers with three points (one goal and two assists). Meanwhile, Kreider, Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia and Tony DeAngelo of Sewell, NJ had a multi-point game. Kreider and Panarin each had one goal and one assist, while DeAngelo had two assists. The other Ranger goal scorer on Friday was Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia.

The Rangers are the youngest team in the NHL. The Red Wings are in a rebuilding phase themselves under general manager Steve Yzerman. Detroit have now lost eight games in a row and have not won since beating the Ottawa Senators in a shootout on January 10.