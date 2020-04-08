The Quarantine Update -- Next Season's Schedule and Scott Perunovich

So, life without sports continues. If this goes on for a long time, I might need deep therapy. It goes without saying that I miss hockey, a lot. Sports are a very big part of my life. During the winter, my DirecTV only needs local channels, the sports pack, and the hockey package.
I am going, to be honest, my evenings are less exciting now. I am catching up on my shows that I watch. No, I haven’t watched the Tiger King. Apparently, I am one of three people that hasn’t seen it, yet.
There is some news. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference released its schedule, and hopefully, we’ll be able to see some sports very soon (crosses fingers). Yesterday, Brad Schlossman released a tentative, unofficial schedule. Word has it that Schlossman has grown an impressive mustache during the COVID-19 pandemic. I saw visual evidence of it today.
2020-21 NORTH DAKOTA NCHC SCHEDULE
Nov. 6-7 ST. CLOUD STATE
Nov. 13-14 at Denver
Nov. 20-21 MIAMI
Dec. 4-5 at Omaha
Jan. 8-9 COLORADO COLLEGE
Jan. 15-16 at Minnesota Duluth
Jan. 22-23 DENVER
Jan. 29-30 at Miami
Feb. 12-13 at Western Michigan
Feb. 19-20 MINNESOTA DULUTH
Feb. 26-27 at Colorado College
Mar. 5-6 OMAHA
Scott Perunovich
Jeff Ponder (my former co-worker from the Hockey Writers) invited me on to his podcast to talk about former UMD Bulldog Scott Perunovich. A day after this was recorded Perunovich signed with the St. Louis Blues. You can hear what we talked about at the 34-minute mark of the podcast. Give Jeff a follow on Twitter @jponder94
