Colin Kaepernick called out for denouncing Fourth of July, even though he celebrated it in past

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick caused quite a stir over the holiday weekend.

Saturday marked the Fourth of July, and manyAmericans took to social media to share photos and videos of them enjoying the celebration with friends and family, throughout the day.

Well, Kaepernick wasn’t feeling that, and he, instead, used his social media following to speak out against the holiday — specifically saying “you enslaved our ancestors.”

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

The thing is that Kaepernick, nine years ago, took to Twitter to share a tweet about celebrating the holiday, which is interesting.

Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2011

Looks like Kaepernick was caught trying to play both sides here.