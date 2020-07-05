49ers

Colin Kaepernick called out for denouncing Fourth of July, even though he celebrated it in past

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick caused quite a stir over the holiday weekend.

Saturday marked the Fourth of July, and manyAmericans took to social media to share photos and videos of them enjoying the celebration with friends and family, throughout the day.

Well, Kaepernick wasn’t feeling that, and he, instead, used his social media following to speak out against the holiday — specifically saying “you enslaved our ancestors.”

The thing is that Kaepernick, nine years ago, took to Twitter to share a tweet about celebrating the holiday, which is interesting.

Looks like Kaepernick was caught trying to play both sides here.

