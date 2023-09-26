49ers

Julian Edelman Heaps High Praise on Brock Purdy

Mathew Huff
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Former Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman, recently had high praise for 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy. As many already know, Purdy was the last pick in his draft, but made the most of his opportunity last season when both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance were sidelined by injury. Now, Brock Purdy looks like he is San Francisco’s quarterback of the future. Here is what Edelman had to say about the young quarterback:

“You have to be, they struck oil. With the late-round pick, ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ When you watch Brock Purdy play, he processes the game. You never see him double-pump on something, double-clutch. He knows where he’s going with the ball and that’s a testament to Kyle Shanahan knowing what he likes as a play-caller, what makes Brock comfortable and also Brock going out and executing.

Like I went out and watched these guys in preseason, and I was a little concerned with his arm strength because he just had the UCL, he was barely getting it out there. And what does Kyle Shanahan do? He gives him plays and throws that he knows he can make. And right now, because of the talent that they have, he doesn’t have to play outside of his game. He just has to deliver the football.”

If anyone knows about elite quarterback play, it is Julian Edelman himself.

Julian Edelman Says 49ers “Struck Oil,” With Brock Purdy 

Brock Purdy’s Numbers 

So far this year, Purdy has done what has needed to be done to lead this high-powered 49ers offense. He has thrown four touchdowns and has yet to throw a pick. Not to mention, Purdy has also thrown for 736 yards to couple with an ESPN quarterback rating of 78.8. While Brock Purdy may not be the flashiest quarterback, he is still smart and savvy enough to do just enough to utilize the weapons on this electric 49ers offense.

He doesn’t force the issue and knows when to take what is given to him. A trait many young quarterbacks struggle with in the NFL. Do not be surprised if “Mr. Irrelevant,” is one of the top quarterbacks by the end of the regular season.

Can He Lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl? 

One can argue that the 49ers would have been in last year’s Super Bowl if Brock Purdy did not get hurt. San Francisco has plenty of talent with elite coaching where they should once again be contenders. If their young quarterback can continue progressing at this rate, there is no excuse for the team to not at least appear in the Super Bowl this year. With all of this in mind, do not sleep on Brock Purdy, regardless of where he was selected in the NFL Draft.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
