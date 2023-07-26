49ers

NFL Offseason: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Cleared for Return Following Offseason Elbow Surgery

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has received medical clearance to participate in training camp, as announced by general manager John Lynch on Tuesday, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Lynch expressed excitement about Purdy’s progress, stating that the young quarterback has put in significant effort and is now ready to hit the field.

A Long Road to Recovery for Purdy

Purdy’s journey to recovery was not an easy one. He had to undergo off-season elbow surgery after suffering a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing arm during last season’s NFC Championship Game. To ensure a safe return, the team will monitor his workload, implementing a pitch count during training camp. Purdy is expected to throw on two out of every three days but will still receive first-team reps when he’s on the field, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

With Purdy’s injury, the 49ers faced uncertainty at the quarterback position during the offseason. They brought in Sam Darnold as an option, and rookie Trey Lance was returning from an injury that limited him to just two games in 2022. However, the team remains firm in their belief that Purdy will be the starting quarterback if he is fully healthy. Purdy began throwing again in May, and his progress has been encouraging to the coaching staff and management.

Incredible Rookie Campaign

As a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy made a significant impact during his rookie season. Stepping up in the absence of Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy led the 49ers on an impressive run to the NFC title game. He displayed impressive poise and skill, winning all seven of his starts and throwing for 16 touchdowns with only four interceptions, including his performances in the playoffs.

In addition to Purdy’s positive news, there are ongoing negotiations over a contract extension for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa. As a result, Lynch does not expect Bosa to be present at training camp, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

As the 49ers enter training camp, they have high hopes for Purdy’s return and are eager to see him compete for the starting quarterback position. With his talent and potential, Purdy could be a crucial piece of the puzzle as they strive for success in the upcoming NFL season.

Topics  
49ers Featured Featured Story Features NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin Instagram

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin Instagram
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To 49ers

49ers
Joe Montana

49ers Legend Joe Montana Shares Who He Thinks 2023 QB1 Should Be

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 7 2023
49ers
Highest Paid NFL Coaches 2022- Kyle Shanahan
Top 3 Candidates From Kyle Shanahan’s Coaching Tree
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 4 2023
49ers
Trey Lance
49ers Appear To Be Leaning Toward Trey Lance As QB1 In 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 1 2023
49ers
Patrick Mahomes vs Titans
Super Bowl Odds Latest: Chiefs Move To Joint Second Favourite Following 49ers Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 8 2022
49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl Odds Latest: Eagles Move To Second Favourite After Unbeaten Start
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2022
49ers
NFL
NFL Week 5: Talking Points and Key Takeaways
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 10 2022
49ers
Wagner
Animal Rights Protester Seeking Legal Recourse After Being Flattened by Bobby Wagner
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Oct 6 2022
More News
Arrow to top