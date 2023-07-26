San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has received medical clearance to participate in training camp, as announced by general manager John Lynch on Tuesday, as reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Lynch expressed excitement about Purdy’s progress, stating that the young quarterback has put in significant effort and is now ready to hit the field.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go.” – @49ers GM John Lynch From Mr. Irrelevant to QB1. Here’s what things are looking like for Brock Purdy in San Francisco ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RdheDEadyl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 26, 2023

A Long Road to Recovery for Purdy

Purdy’s journey to recovery was not an easy one. He had to undergo off-season elbow surgery after suffering a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing arm during last season’s NFC Championship Game. To ensure a safe return, the team will monitor his workload, implementing a pitch count during training camp. Purdy is expected to throw on two out of every three days but will still receive first-team reps when he’s on the field, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

With Purdy’s injury, the 49ers faced uncertainty at the quarterback position during the offseason. They brought in Sam Darnold as an option, and rookie Trey Lance was returning from an injury that limited him to just two games in 2022. However, the team remains firm in their belief that Purdy will be the starting quarterback if he is fully healthy. Purdy began throwing again in May, and his progress has been encouraging to the coaching staff and management.

Incredible Rookie Campaign

As a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy made a significant impact during his rookie season. Stepping up in the absence of Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy led the 49ers on an impressive run to the NFC title game. He displayed impressive poise and skill, winning all seven of his starts and throwing for 16 touchdowns with only four interceptions, including his performances in the playoffs.

In addition to Purdy’s positive news, there are ongoing negotiations over a contract extension for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa. As a result, Lynch does not expect Bosa to be present at training camp, according to The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

As the 49ers enter training camp, they have high hopes for Purdy’s return and are eager to see him compete for the starting quarterback position. With his talent and potential, Purdy could be a crucial piece of the puzzle as they strive for success in the upcoming NFL season.