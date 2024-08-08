49ers

49ers Discussing Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade With Browns and Patriots

Mathew Huff
an Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs after a catch

It is no secret that Brandon Aiyuk has been disgruntled with the San Francisco 49ers all summer long. The star wideout officially requested a trade in July after the two sides failed to agree on a contract extension. Since then, the 49ers have had talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders. Both teams are no longer interested after the 49ers’ trade demands. However, two new squads have entered the fold for a possible Brandon Aiyuk three-team trade. The Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. The catch? The deal is contingent on the former Arizona State product agreeing to a long-term contract with one of the two teams. 

49ers Have Framework in Place for Potential Deal With Browns and Patriots That Would Include Brandon Aiyuk 

What The Deal Could Look Like With Cleveland 

It is being reported that a deal for Aiyuk would include Amari Cooper going to San Francisco in return. This would be a win for both sides. The Browns get a young star receiver whose best years are still ahead of him. The 49ers get a solid, veteran wideout who would play well alongside Deebo Samuel. Cooper is still a reliable receiver in today’s NFL, but his best days are behind him.

Playing in San Francisco would give him a legitimate chance at a ring and still provide him the opportunity to showcase his abilities as one of the better veterans in the league. As for Aiyuk, he would go to a team with a stout defense, and many consider a dark-horse team coming into this year. Cleveland would have a new receiving stable featuring the likes of Aiyuk and Jerry Jeudy who they are hoping can revive his career after a disappointing tenure with Denver. All in all, Brandon Aiyuk on the Browns would be very interesting to see. 

New England’s Role in This Potential Three-Team Trade 

The Patriots are the wild card in this potential deal. They would most likely include wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne, who happens to be a former 49er himself. There also remains a slight chance the Patriots themselves could snag Aiyuk, but the chances are low. New head coach, Jerrod Mayo, addressed the rumors. 

“I know what all you guys want to know,” Mayo told reporters when asked about the Patriots possibly trading for Aiyuk. “One thing I did learn from Bill is I don’t talk about players on other teams. So, let me go ahead and say that now.

“I remember as a player, I appreciate that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the wall, so I’m still trying to apply that now going forward.”

The Patriots have been in need of a true star wideout for awhile now. Brandon Aiyuk would certainly fill that role if they were able to land the receiver going into his fifth season. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
