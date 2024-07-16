Brandon Aiyuk Officially Requests Trade From 49ers

The contract discussions between wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, and the San Francisco 49ers seem to have reached an impasse. After months of speculation, it became official that the star wide receiver has requested a trade. Aiyuk and the 49ers have made multiple failed attempts on a possible contract extension this offseason. The star wideout has been linked to the Washington Commanders many times this offseason given his relationship with rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, out of LSU.

Brandon Aiyuk Requests Trade

Brandon Aiyuk’s Impact and Potential

One heated topic within the 49ers has been whether Brandon Aiyuk is the number one receiver or not. Some will make a case for Deebo Samuel being the first option. However, Aiyuk’s ceiling is one that a team cannot deny. In just four NFL seasons, he has recorded 269 receptions for 3,931 receiving yards, 25 receiving touchdowns, 14.6 receiving yards per reception, and 4.3 receptions per game. On top of that, Aiyuk has also logged a career catch percentage of 67.4 percent and a receiving success rate of 62.2 percent. One can see why some peers consider the six-foot wideout the number one receiver for the San Francisco 49ers.

There will be a healthy trade market for Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk would prefer to be sent to the Washington Commanders where he would reunite with Jayden Daniels. However, the 49ers still get to dictate where to send him. Another team to keep an eye on is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have been in the market for a talented wideout to pair with George Pickens. Last, but not least, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team who could gauge interest in Aiyuk. The team is in desperate need of a number one receiver after letting go of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason. All in all, it appears that Brandon Aiyuk’s days in a 49ers jersey are numbered.

Notable Offseason Moves by the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have made some other key moves this offseason. They locked up their superstar running back, Christian McCaffrey, for at least two more seasons. On top of this, San Francisco also signed Leonard Floyd to help out the defensive line and Jon Feliciano to add some depth to the offensive line. Not to mention, the team has signed a plethora of other defensive lineman and still boasts a ton of other talent on the roster. Talent that will eventually need to be paid. While the loss of Brandon Aiyuk will certainly hurt, one should not count out the San Francisco 49ers quite yet as a Super Bowl contender.