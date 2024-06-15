49ers

Christian McCaffrey Named Cover Athlete for Madden NFL 25

Mathew Huff
Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
3 min read
Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey, has had a busy offseason. Not only did he receiver a lucrative contract extension, but he has also now been announced as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 25.

“It’s really humbling,” McCaffrey told ESPN. “I feel really grateful because obviously stuff like this is a testament to my teammates, my coaches, people who have helped me be in the position to have success, and so I feel really grateful for that.

“This is such a cool milestone for me, and to be on the cover, I think of those people who have helped me along the way, and obviously being the first 49ers player is really humbling when you think about how many greats have played for this organization. Definitely feel very fortunate.”

McCaffrey is coming off a terrific year where he logged over 1,400 yards rushing, a league-best. One could make the argument that this has been a long time coming for the elite running back. After last season though, it is hard to argue against him being the cover athlete for the upcoming Madden game.

Christian McCaffrey to be on Cover for Madden NFL 25

Christian McCaffrey’s Year With the San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey was instrumental in leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance. He showcased his value both as a runner and a pass-catcher. Last season, he recorded 1,459 rushing yards to be exact, 5.4 rushing yards per attempt, and 91.2 rushing yards per game. McCaffrey also recorded 14 rushing touchdowns and seven receiving touchdowns.

Through the air, the 49ers star caught 67 balls for 564 yards, had 8.4 receiving yards per reception, 4.2 receptions per game, and also logged 35.3 yards per catch. This type of production resulted in McCaffrey finishing third in MVP voting but netting him the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award. Considering all of this, it makes sense why Christian McCaffrey was selected as the new cover athlete for the new Madden game. He joins an elite list of running backs who have graced the cover in past years.

Other Running Backs Who Have Graced the Madden Cover

McCaffrey joins elite company in terms of running backs who have been on the Madden cover. He is the first half back since Barry Sanders and Adrian Peterson from over a decade ago. Other running backs who have been on the well-known video game include Shaun Alexander, Marshall Faulk, and Eddie George. All in all, Christian McCaffrey should feel proud being the first running back to be on the cover of Madden in over a decade.

Author image
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
