The San Francisco 49ers got a key win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The team is now 6-7 and trying to make a push for a playoff spot. Quarterback, Brock Purdy, understands the stakes and that one more loss on the season could possibly derail any hopes of making the playoffs.

“With where we’re at now, it can’t be what is the end going to look like?” Purdy said. “It has to be we have to take care of business today, and then tomorrow, and then when the game comes, take care of each play, and drive, and quarter. It’s just being in the moment and not looking too far ahead. With that comes playing together as a team and playing desperate because we don’t have room to lose or anything like that. That’s just where we’re at.”

The 49ers are currently in last place of the NFC West, but it should also be noted that the Los Angeles Rams are 7-6 while the Arizona Cardinals have the same 6-7 record as the 49ers. To say that the 49ers have not replicated the same success that they had last season would be an understatement. Still, there is too much talent on this San Francisco roster to overlook them in the last stretch of the regular season.

Brock Purdy Says San Francisco 49ers Must Play With Same Sense of Urgency Showcased Against Chicago Bears

A Frustrating Season for the San Francisco 49ers

Age and injuries have played a frustrating role for the San Francisco 49ers this season. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have missed multiple games this year and Brock Purdy himself has also been dealing with nagging injuries. Deebo Samuel is also having a down year for his standards. For as much talent as this 49ers roster contains, many key players are also starting to exit their prime. The offseason was also filled with many distractions.

Remember, Brandon Aiyuk was in the news week after week as he held out for a max deal. There has also been speculation about Brock Purdy being frustrated with his contract situation. As a result, the Super Bowl window is quickly shutting if it has not slammed closed already. Many thought the 49ers had a chance to get back to the Super Bowl coming into the season. Now, the team will be lucky to snag a Wild Card spot. Considering all of this, major changes could be on the horizon for the San Francisco 49ers organization.