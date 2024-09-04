49ers Sign Trent Williams to Three-Year, Restructured Contract

The crazy offseason for the San Francisco 49ers is officially over. After resolving the situation with Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers have now found a solution for their star left guard, Trent Williams. The team has reportedly restructured Williams’ contract to a three-year, $82.66 million deal. $48 million was due at signing and a $25.69 million signing bonus is also included in the new contract. This gives Williams an annual average of $27.65 million. A facet of his contract that makes the star left guard the NFL’s current highest paid offensive lineman.

“I didn’t think that it would get this drawn out, but it’s a tough business and this was a very intricate contract,” Williams said. “I wouldn’t call it a dispute but restructure. It took time to get to where both sides feel like it’s a win-win.”

All in all, one cannot deny that the 49ers had plenty of distractions this offseason. Still, they have enough talent where they should be right back in Super Bowl contention, especially now that they will retain Trent Williams.

San Francisco 49ers Restructure Trent Williams’ Contract

Trent Williams’ Impact

Williams is definitely the best left guard in the NFL right now. There is really no debate about this sentiment either as he enters year 14 of his Hall of Fame-like career. He is an 11-time Pro-Bowler and three-time All-Pro lineman. Without him, the San Francisco offensive line looks completely different and takes a significant hit. With the 49ers’ offensive scheme, having a solid offensive line that is cohesive is paramount, especially when running back, Christian McCaffrey is the focal point. One could say that Trent Williams is the glue that holds this explosive offensive unit together. As a result, making sure he was happy had to become a priority for this 49ers squad.

A Noisy Offseason for the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have constantly been in the news this offseason. The big storyline was of course, their star wideout, Brandon Aiyuk. However, Trent Williams is a player they could not afford to lose, no matter what, as their Super Bowl window starts to close. Wide receiver, Ricky Pearsall, was also involved in a shooting that left him with a wound. There is also speculation surrounding quarterback, Brock Purdy, and how the team will be able to pay him eventually. Considering all of this, the San Francisco 49ers have to make it count before it is too late. They have gone through too much trouble to make sure this core stays together for one last Super Bowl run.