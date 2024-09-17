49ers

Deebo Samuel to Miss Several Weeks

Mathew Huff
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

The San Francisco 49ers are undergoing their first major case of the injury bug to the new season. Wide receiver, Deebo Samuel, is set to miss multiple weeks after suffering a calf injury. The injury occurred in the loss against the Minnesota Vikings. The injury happened with a little more than two minutes left in the game head coach, Kyle Shanahan, said.  

“He told me he thinks he did it when he caught, I think it was the third to last play,” Kyle Shanahan said. “They had a blitz down in the red zone. He caught the hot route breaking in. He says he thinks he did it on that play.”

Some expect Samuel to only miss a couple of weeks, but we have also seen injuries like this take longer to heal in today’s league. All in all, quarterback, Brock Purdy, will be without one of his favorite targets for a while. 

Deebo Samuel to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury 

How San Francisco Will Miss Deebo Samuel’s Presence 

Samuel is the 49ers’ Swiss Army Knife on offense. Yes, he shines as a wideout, but is also utilized a ton in San Francisco’s running game. With the assistance of Kyle Shanahan’s creative schemes, Samuel is talented enough to turn the tide of a game in multiple ways. He is quick and shifty enough to rip off big gains for huge chunk plays. At the same time, he is physical enough at six-foot, 215 pounds to go up for jump balls and make spectacular catches. Considering all of this, one could make the argument that Deebo Samuel is the most versatile offensive weapon in the entire NFL. While the 49ers do have plenty of weapons to remain in contention, they will certainly miss Samuel’s capabilities while he recovers from injury. 

Potential Wide Receivers Who Could Step up During His Absence 

The 49ers have a plenty deep enough roster to make up for Samuel’s absence. Expect wideout, Jauan Jennings, to see increased playing time. He may not be a household name, but he does have a knack for making big plays, such as the trick play that he was a part of in last year’s Super Bowl. Chris Conley should also see more snaps and have a chance to make a significant impact in Kyle Shanahan’s offense. While the 49ers will miss Deebo Samuel’s impact, they have a good enough stable of playmakers to weather the storm in the meantime. 

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
