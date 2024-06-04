The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly giving running back, Christian McCaffrey, a contract extension. The deal is reportedly for two years and $38 million. He will make an additional $8 million along with $24 million in guaranteed money. This move, while smart, comes as a bit of a surprise considering the contract drama surrounding star wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk. As a result, many NFL peers speculate that the 49ers could be ready to move on from Aiyuk. All in all, the 49ers at least have their superstar running back solidified for the future.

San Francisco 49ers Extend Star Running Back, Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey’s Impact

Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the NFL as of right now. Last year proved this as he was a major reason for the 49ers reaching their second Super Bowl in four seasons. McCaffrey rushed for a league-high 1,459 yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 5.4 rushing yards per attempt, and 91.2 rushing yards per game. As if that was not impressive enough, the former Carolina Panther also showcased his value in the passing game logging 67 catches on 83 targets, 564 receiving yards, 8.4 receiving yards per reception, 35.3 receiving yards per game, and seven receiving touchdowns.

One could make a legitimate argument that Christian McCaffrey should have won the league MVP last season. He finished third place in MVP voting while Baltimore Ravens superstar quarterback, Lamar Jackson, took home the honors. However, he very well could be in the running again for said award this season. Head coach, Kyle Shanahan’s, offensive scheme is creative at utilizing talented players like McCaffrey in multiple facets. Although the situation with Brandon Aiyuk is still up in the air, extending Christian McCaffrey was a wise decision by the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco’s Super Bowl Window

The San Francisco 49ers arguably have the most talented roster in the whole league. The problem with this? It means there is only so much money to go around before the talent starts leaving for teams who can offer more in money and incentives. With this in mind, San Francisco must take advantage of their championship window that is closing somewhat rapidly. According to FanDuel, they are the favorites to win the title next season at +550 odds. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs currently have +600 odds. Considering all of this, the San Francisco 49ers must take advantage of McCaffrey’s prime in order to bring the Lombardi trophy back to the bay area.