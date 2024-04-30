Potential Trade Destinations for Brandon Aiyuk

Just hours after San Francisco 49ers general manager, John Lynch, shared a promising update about contract talks with Brandon Aiyuk, trade talks appear to be heating up for the wide receiver. Nothing has been “ruled out,” regarding Aiyuk’s contract situation. The possibility of San Francisco coming to terms on a new deal is still in the cards. However, more and more trade speculation seems to be circulating around the young wideout. As a result, there are at least three teams who have been heavily linked to the underrated receiver. He is coming off a season where he had 75 catches for 1,342 receiving yards. San Francisco was originally looking for a first-round pick if they traded him.

Possible Landing Spots for Brandon Aiyuk if Traded

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are looking for reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball. They have already shown interest in Courtland Sutton who quarterback, Russell Wilson, is familiar with after his time in Denver. However, Aiyuk would also be a solid option for the Steelers who are looking to bolster their offense, especially in the passing game. They already have a deadly defense but adding Brandon Aiyuk could give them just enough firepower to compete with the Bengals and Ravens in the AFC North.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are doing a bit of soul searching after collapsing last year. The team lost Calvin Ridley this offseason leaving a void at one of their wide receiver positions. Aiyuk would be a near-perfect fit for the Jaguars. He would be deadly catching passes from quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Christian Kirk is one of the more underappreciated receivers in the league and the team also brought in Gabe Davis this offseason. Trading for Brandon Aiyuk would give the Jaguars a solid trio in the wideout room.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are hoping for a full season from their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson. They are bringing back Michael Pittman Jr., another underrated wide receiver in this league, and hoping Richardson can continue to develop at the rate he was before his injury last year. A possible receiving duo of Pittman Jr. and Aiyuk would do wonders for Richardson’s confidence. Not to mention, the Colts are looking to add firepower to compete with the Jaguars and Texans in the AFC South. All in all, Brandon Aiyuk will have plenty of interested suitors if the San Francisco 49ers do entertain offers for the fifth-year wide receiver.